EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Multiple semi-trucks go up in flames at a truck yard in Horizon City.



Several fire units responded to the scene around 7:47 Wednesday morning. The Horizon Fire Chief, Chris Menendez told KTSM they are working to determine what sparked the blaze on the 12800 block of Grande River Dr. near Peyton Rd.

A building near the semis suffered external damage from this fire.



Luckily though officials said crews were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading.



No injuries were reported.

