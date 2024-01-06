EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Part of Interstate 10 in West El Paso is shut down after a semitruck hit a DPS patrol unit late Friday night, Jan. 5, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Friday at Interstate 10 at Asarco (Mile Marker 17), DPS said.

No troopers were injured in the crash; the driver of the semi-truck is being checked for minor injuries at the scene.

TxDOT says the I-10 East is closed because of the crash and thru-traffic is having to exit at Executive. Clearing time is until further notice. Backup is reported as major.