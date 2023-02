EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)— Several El Paso fire crews are on the scene of a large semi-truck fire on Loop 375.

Traffic is being diverted off Loop 375 headed to the northeast near Spur 601 as crews battle this blaze.

TxDOT is reporting all lanes are closed. Expect major traffic delays. Take an alternate route, such as Montana Ave. if this is your commute Wednesday morning.

More updates as they become available.