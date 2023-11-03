EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All lanes are currently closed at Joe Battle South after Bob Hope due to a “public hazard”, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT released a statement on their X page Friday morning, sharing that a semi hit an electric pole at the Bob Hope Intersection in East El Paso.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the Bob Hope Loop 375 South Entrance Ramp and El Paso Electric is currently at the scene.

Major backup is being reported and clearing time is until further notice.

No further information has been released.