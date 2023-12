UPDATE: A mechanic was able to release the stuck brakes and has moved the semi out of the way, according to TxDOT El Paso.

Traffic is now moving.

No further information has been released.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A semi broke down on I-10 West at Artcraft and is currently blocking traffic, according to TxDOT El Paso.

TxDOT says all vehicles must exit at Artcraft and a mechanic is on site.

Clearing time is until further notice. No further information has been released.