Seizure of remote-controlled drones linked to large Chinese shipment of counterfeit items

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of remote-controlled helicopter drones for being improperly labeled.

The 4,619 drones arrived from China on Monday at Detroit’s Fort Street Cargo Facility. They were related to a May shipment of counterfeit items worth more than $400,000.

According to a CBP news release, import specialists discovered that the drones were undervalued by $62,000 at approximately $69,000 and did not meet Federal Communications Commission labeling requirements.

“The CBP employees in Detroit are committed to protecting the American consumer and the economy while facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said in a statement. “The products CBP prevents from entering the United States are those that could injure community health, public safety, and the American way of life.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.