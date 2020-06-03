Breaking News
25 federal inmates at Otero County Prison test positive for COVID-19, 8 more cases in Dona Ana

Seizure of remote-controlled drones linked to large Chinese shipment of counterfeit items

News

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

4,600 RC helicopter drones seized June 1, 2020, at Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of remote-controlled helicopter drones for being improperly labeled.

The 4,619 drones arrived from China on Monday at Detroit’s Fort Street Cargo Facility. They were related to a May shipment of counterfeit items worth more than $400,000.

According to a CBP news release, import specialists discovered that the drones were undervalued by $62,000 at approximately $69,000 and did not meet Federal Communications Commission labeling requirements.

“The CBP employees in Detroit are committed to protecting the American consumer and the economy while facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said in a statement. “The products CBP prevents from entering the United States are those that could injure community health, public safety, and the American way of life.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Border crime

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Gov. Abbott joins KXAN for live interview about protests, reopenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott joins KXAN for live interview about protests, reopenings"

Crowds demand justice in Downtown El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowds demand justice in Downtown El Paso"

Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Bishop Mark Seitz's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing Bishop Mark Seitz's home"

Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion"

Protests continue in Downtown El Paso over the death of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests continue in Downtown El Paso over the death of George Floyd"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More from Border Report

More Border Report