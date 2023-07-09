EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz is celebrating his 10th anniversary as bishop.

A liturgical celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Ysleta Mission, 131 S. Zaragoza Rd.

The event will “be a solemn vespers reflecting upon Bishop Seitz’s unwavering commitment to faith, compassion and community,” according to a news release sent out by the El Paso Diocese.

The event will mark a “decade of compassionate leadership but also recognizes Bishop Seitz’s steadfast guidance during challenging times like the tragic events of Aug. 3 (2019) and the unprecedented difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the news release.



Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Seitz “grew up with a deep sense of empathy

and a desire to serve others,” according to the diocese.

He was ordained a priest in 1980 after completing his studies in philosophy, divinity, theology and liturgical studies. In 2010, Pope Benedict XVI elevated him to bishop. He served as the auxiliary bishop of Dallas, and then three years later, in 2013, Pope Francis named Seitz to be the bishop of El Paso.

“It was during his tenure as bishop that the community faced one of its darkest moments — the tragic events of August 3rd, 2019, when a gunman targeted innocent lives at a local shopping center. In the face of this unspeakable tragedy, Bishop Seitz became a beacon of hope and healing for the grieving community,” according to the news release.

During the COVID pandemic, Seitz used the power of technology and “facilitated televised Masses, allowing the community to participate in worship from the safety of their homes,” the news release added.

“Looking to the future, the impact of Bishop Seitz’s ministry will continue to resonate throughout

the Diocese of El Paso and beyond,” the press release stated. “His unwavering commitment to compassion and justice has not only guided the community through adversity but has also ignited a spirit of service and solidarity that will endure for generations to come.”