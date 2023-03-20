EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The “Love Your Block” event, set for this weekend, wants to get the community of El Paso involved in cleaning up Segundo Barrio.

The City of El Paso and Human Development Department will join with community partners for the clean-up and mural painting event.

It start at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at 508 Fourth Ave.

Borderland muralist Cimi Alvarado will be the special guest. He will be installing a mural in tribute to the Segundo Barrio Futbol Club.

Alvarado began his career as a graffiti artist in El Paso. His work can be found throughout the city’s historic Segundo Barrio and other neighborhoods.

Love Your Block (LYB) is a two-year grant program, supported by Johns Hopkins University’s Cities of Services designed to address blight and/or neighborhood concerns, improve residents’ quality of life, promote a high level of community engagement, and instill community ownership of public spaces in neighborhoods of focus, according to the news release announcing the event.

Lunch is included in the event.

For more information, call the City of El Paso Neighborhood Services at (915) 212-1680, email NeighborhoodServices@elpasotexas.gov or visit ElPasoTexas.gov under the Community and Human Development section