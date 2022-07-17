EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department is bringing in three state-of-the-art emergency response units to support the members of the El Paso Fire Department in their lifesaving mission to the community of El Paso. Three wet-down ceremonies will be held to officially welcome the new Rescue 6, Rescue 16 and Rescue 17 units into service.

A wet-down ceremony is a tradition across the country in which new units are sprayed down, hand dried, and then pushed into the station. This tradition dates back to the 1800s when departments used horses to pull fire trucks to fires.

















After fighting the fire, the crew​s would then wash and ready the horses and the apparatus in preparation for the next call. The ceremonies are open to the public. The community is invited to join and participate in welcoming the new units.

What: Rescue 16 Wet-Down Ceremony

When: Saturday, July 16 at 11:00

Where: Fire Station 16 – 3828 Hercules Ave, El Paso, TX 79904

What: Rescue 6 Wet-Down Ceremony

When: Saturday, July 23 at 11:00 AM

Where: Fire Station 6 – 1850 Firehouse Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

What: Rescue 17 Wet-Down Ceremony

When: Saturday, July 30 at 11:00 AM

Where: Fire Station 17 – 8803 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79907

