Security cameras in Texas capture two men setting a leasing office on fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Crime Stoppers in Houston Texas released a video of two men breaking into the leasing offices of an apartment complex.

This happened on the morning of Jan. 10, in Houston, Texas. Security cameras captured the two men dousing the furniture with a flammable liquid.

Then, one flicks a lighter and both men get engulfed in flames. According to police, both men managed to run out of the building, and it is unclear if either of the suspects were injured.