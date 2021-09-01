Section of Doniphan closed for two hours due to flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doniphan Drive between Canutillo-La Union (FM 259) to La Tuna Ave is closed in both directions following flooding from Wednesday evening rainfall.

TxDOT El Paso tweeted Wednesday night that the road will be closed in both directions for two hours as crews pump water.

Drivers should plan ahead and take an alternate route if they’re commuting in the area at this time.

