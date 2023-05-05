BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas will hold a news conference in Brownsville Friday to provide an update on operations ahead of the lifting of Title 42.

Along with Mayorkas, Acting Deputy CBP Commissioner Bejamine “Carry” Huffman and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz will also be hosting the conference.

Mayorkas arrived in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, and spoke briefly with Border Patrol and local leaders in Hidalgo County.

“We’re also very happy we’re informed that hopefully there will be funding to be able to assist us while we assist them,” said McAllen mayor Javier Villalobos.

The Biden administration announced earlier this week it would deploy 1,500 troops as an influx of migrants at the border is expected.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this story.