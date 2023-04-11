EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County has officially approved and adopted the week of April 9 through April 15 as “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” dedicated to all telecommunicators in El Paso.

The week will be dedicated to all men and women who utilize telephones, radios, computers and technical skills to support law enforcement and fire services throughout the city and the county, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s office.

Officials add that the sheriff’s communication section is a 24/7 days a week operation. They provide radio communications and computer-aided dispatch to units in the field about wanted and missing individuals as well as verifying stolen property.

The sheriff’s unit also provides services to other law enforcement agencies such as fire departments within the county and the medical examiner’s office.