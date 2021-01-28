Second vaccine dose dates scrapped for many El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of El Pasoans expecting to receive their second coronavirus vaccine doses will have to wait.

City leaders on Thursday said it had put second shots on hold at the direction of the state.

“Initially, we were giving vaccination cards with anticipated second dose dates,” said El Paso Fire Department Chief Mario D’Agostino.

Those cards are now null and void.

“We will not be scheduling (appointments) until we receive the second doses from the state,” D’Agostino said, adding the city would be reaching out to people via email, text, or phone call to set up their second appointments.

Just a few weeks ago, El Paso health officials said the second doses were a sure thing.

“The federal government and the state guarantee the second dose,” Public Health Director Angela Mora told the El Paso City Council on January 5.

Those second shots remain guaranteed, according to federal officials. But what is the hold-up?

As you have probably guessed, it’s an issue of supply.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported the Trump administration’s stockpile of second doses turned out to be nonexistent, according to state and federal authorities.

Health officials have stressed that going beyond the suggested 21-day window for a second vaccine shot should not hurt effectiveness.

As of Thursday, roughly 17,000 people were listed as fully vaccinated with both doses in El Paso County, according to state data.