Second UTEP football player arrested along with quarterback Kai Locksley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A second UTEP football player was arrested Saturday morning alongside quarterback Kai Locksley.

Jail records show defensive lineman Tiano Tialavea was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct (fighting or pushing) and public intoxication.

The office of El Paso County Constable Precinct No. 4 confirmed he was taken into custody Saturday in the 2500 block of Mesa at the same time Locksley was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI, terroristic threat, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

Tialavea was booked into the El Paso County Downtown Jail and posted two surety bonds worth $1,000.

UTEP officials said head coach Dana Dimel is aware of his arrest, but would not comment further until more information is available.

Tialavea is a senior from Seattle who played 10 games this past season.

A complaint affidavit said that Locksley allegedly shouted at a group of people that he “had a handgun with a full magazine and would empty it on the individuals.”