Second suspect arrested after shooting, stabbing incident from July 4

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Luis Hernandez, 24, had been hospitalized for a gunshot wound since July fourth and has now been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

As previously reported, Hernandez is the offender who stabbed Walter Villareal before Villareal shot him in self-defense.

The incident took place on the 4500 block of Titanic at approximately 11:15 p.m., on the 4th of July, after 44-year-old Patricia Molina approached a group and asked them to quiet down.

For more details on the story, click here.

Hernandez is being held under a$250,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Medical providers encourage early breast cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical providers encourage early breast cancer screenings"

Protecting your pets at the groomer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your pets at the groomer"

Gov. Abbott on possibility of canceling high school football: "That's not the outcome we want to see"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott on possibility of canceling high school football: "That's not the outcome we want to see""

El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso COVID test sites will no longer require appointments"

Texas GOP to move toward online state convention after court defeat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas GOP to move toward online state convention after court defeat"

Two day old U.S. Citizen expelled from country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two day old U.S. Citizen expelled from country"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime