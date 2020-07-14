Second suspect arrested after shooting, stabbing incident from July 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Luis Hernandez, 24, had been hospitalized for a gunshot wound since July fourth and has now been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

As previously reported, Hernandez is the offender who stabbed Walter Villareal before Villareal shot him in self-defense.

The incident took place on the 4500 block of Titanic at approximately 11:15 p.m., on the 4th of July, after 44-year-old Patricia Molina approached a group and asked them to quiet down.

Hernandez is being held under a$250,000 bond.