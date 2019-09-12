Second law firm attempting to halt renovation at site of El Paso Walmart mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A law firm representing victims and family members affected by the shooting has filed a temporary restraining order to preserve the crime scene at the El Paso Walmart where a mass shooting took place.

The Fears Nachawati Law Firm, according to a news release, filed the restraining order to “suspend any demolition work already begun by the retailer to gut the store as part of a renovation and reopening. An independent investigation is needed to review exactly what happened inside the store and analyze how security measures can be improved to prevent future incidents.”

Police said Patrick Crusius, 22, allegedly shot and killed 22 people on Aug. 3 at the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall. Twenty-five more were shot and injured in the shooting.

“Families deserve to understand what happened, and Walmart needs to make this property available to unbiased security experts so we can learn from this terrible tragedy,” said attorney Bryan Fears of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati law firm in the release. “A comprehensive independent investigation can provide important details for Walmart and other retailers about how and where to deploy security measures in the most effective ways.”

This is the second law firm to ask the crime scene to be preserved. A lawyer representing Jessica and Guillermo “Memo” Garcia also filed a lawsuit against Walmart and restraining order on destroying the scene.