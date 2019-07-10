Second ethics complaint filed against Mayor Dee Margo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second ethics complaint has been filed against El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

This new complaint comes from the same man who filed the first one last month, Dallas attorney and native El Pasoan Stuart Blaugrund. He is accusing the mayor of using his personal email and his cell phone to conduct and conceal city business.

The attorney also alleges the mayor has refused to produce those records in response to open records requests.

KTSM 9 News got a hold of the second complaint.

It reads, in part: “Margo has admitted to using his personal devices to transact official business.”

It goes on to say “however, there is also reason to believe margo deletes emails containing official business.”

Margo has in the past denied any wrongdoing.

KTSM has reached out to him for comment on this second complaint and is waiting to hear back. We will update this story if more information becomes available.