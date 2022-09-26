EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Downtown Management District is once again showing Downtown employees just how important they are by hosting their second annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Day.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, DMD says they will treat employees with complimentary breakfast and 400 lunch, along with giveaways, music, and complimentary appetizers at select locations during happy hour.

Complimentary lunches from Downtown eateries to the first 400 Downtown employees that arrive.

Employees can also take a photo at the Alpha Spin station and catch Chico the Chihuahua at noon.

In the afternoon, DMD says staff will also distribute ice cream to Downtown retail employees and after working hours, the DMD is providing complimentary appetizers at select Downtown bars.

Joe Gudenrath, DMD Executive Director, says, “Last year we initiated this annual event to show how much we appreciate Downtown employees as we celebrated their return after a rough year. Now that we’re in the full swing of things and we see more Downtown employees fill our streets, we are enthusiastic to show them how much they impact Downtown. Hopefully the food, fun, and our genuine gratitude will be enough to express how important they are.”

The full schedule and details are available at downtownelpaso.com/event/employee-appreciation-day/.

