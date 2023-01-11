CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – The search continues for a missing child from Cryil in Caddo County.

Athena Brownfield is a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska. Originally the child was reported to be 3-years old.

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister near her home. The postal carrier reported the incident to police and that was when they learned that Athena was missing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is leading the investigation.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are involved in helping to locate the child.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has been assisting with grid searches as well as boats to search nearby ponds. OHP has also used a helicopter utilizing infrared technology.

OSBI says some soldiers from Ft. Sill are also assisting in ground searches.

A command post has been established at Family Life Church in Cyril for anyone willing to help in the search. OSBI is asking for residents to meet with them there instead of conducting individual searches.



Anyone with a residence or business in Cyril that has a video doorbell camera is encouraged to come to the Family Life Church and notify law enforcement.

As of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday the grid search with local volunteers ended after the entire town was searched, including every vacant house and local waterways.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has search dogs in the area and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs flew their drones over the community.

If you have any information on this story, contact the OSBI tipline at (800)522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

OHP says this investigation does not fit the criteria for an Amber Alert at this time. They did send out a localized emergency alert for a missing and endangered child that was sent within a 15-mile area around Cyril.