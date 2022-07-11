SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) — Over 1,200 people witnessed the release of baby turtle hatchlings this morning.
At 6:45 a.m. Sea Turtle, Inc. released Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings into South Padre Island waters.
Due to a high number of nest laid in the same week, the organization was able to have a spontanious releasing.
The public release took place at Cameron County Access Four.
After releasing the turtles, many traveled back to the Sea Turtle Inc. to celebrate Hang Ten’s birthday.
The kemp’s ridley sea turtle turned 13 today. She is officially a teen!
- UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion soon
- How to get a FREE Subway sandwich July 12
- DOJ probes PGA Tour over possible anticompetitive behavior
- Biden celebration of gun law clouded by more mass shootings
- Which colors help, hurt a car’s resale value?
- Review: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor bedevils the dust, terrorizes all-terrain