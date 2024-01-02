EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 39-year-old man who was one of the current wanted ‘Se Busca Información‘ targets, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 31 in Mexico as result of information provided to the initiative’s tip-line, the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector confirmed in a press release sent to KTSM on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

CBP says the ‘Se Busca Información’ (Information Sought) campaign has identified ten individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations who are wanted by both the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement. The detainees were only identified by their last names.

“These crimes range from human smuggling, narcotics, weapons trafficking, and murder,” CBP said.

CBP says on Sunday, Dec. 31, the Fiscalía General del Estado de Chihuahua (FGE) — Chihuahua’s State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the capture of “EP1,” a 39-year-old Mexican national with an alias of “El Pitufo” who has an extensive criminal history including aggravated homicide.

CBP says Gallegos was intercepted in Torreon, Coahuila with the collaboration of the Coahuila FGE and other law enforcement officials from the Mexican government.

This arrest will be the third apprehension made from the current ‘Se Busca Información’ target list and a total of five criminals have been arrested as a result of information provided to the tip line since the campaign began in late October 2023.

The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative, is a bi-national initiative between the United States and

Mexico that encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about wanted criminals with the goal of disrupting and displacing members of criminal organization that presents threats to the community on both sides of the border.

People who have information about the targets can confidentially report this information to law enforcement at 915-314-8194.

The public can also report information via the ‘WhatsApp’ application. The phone lines are open 24-hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol call centers.