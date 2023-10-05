EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Borderland veterans group will conduct its annual Massing of the Colors ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 47th annual ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center Auditorium, 9050 Viscount.

The ceremony is organized by the Greater El Paso Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW).

The grand marshal/guest speaker will be Col. Jason C. Townsend, deputy commanding officer for the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss.

So far, about 30 groups of scouts, ROTC units and patriotic/veterans groups have signed up to participate.

For more information, contact retired Lt. Col. Jesus Beltran at 915-740-3778.