SCOTUS to continue arguments on abortion ban, Texas fetal heartbeat law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Supreme Court continues to weigh disputes over the Texas fetal heartbeat law that went into effect back in September.

The case being argued this December 1 comes from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions for anyone over 15 weeks of pregnancy. Opponents argue that the case could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Shannon Brewer, who runs the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, says she is worried about the outcome of the case because approximately 10 percent of the abortions the clinic performs take place after the fifteenth week of pregnancy.

Since the Texas law took effect, the Mississippi clinic has seen a substantial increase in patients and now operates fix to six days instead of two to three days, according to Brewer.

Mississippi is one of 12 states, including Texas, that is ready to act almost immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned by enacting abortion trigger laws that would take effect.

Women in Texas and Mississippi would turn to medication abortions which now account for 40 percent of all abortions.

