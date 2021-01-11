Schwarzenegger compares Capitol Hill riot to pre-WWII rampage, Holocaust comparisons explained

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Arnold Schwarzenegger attracted millions of viewers in a video posted on Twitter that compared the Capitol Hill riot to a pre-Holocaust rampage in Europe.

On Sunday night, the movie star and former governor of California, urged Americans against what he calls “the dire consequences of selfishness and cynicism” and recounted his experience growing up in post-WWII Austria.

The Arnold’s video likened last week’s riot that killed five to Kristallnacht — or “The Night of Broken Glass” — a 1938 attack on Jewish-owned businesses and synagogues by Nazi military forces across Europe.

“Being from Europe, I’ve seen firsthand how things can spin out of control,” warned Schwarzenneger.

KTSM spoke with local rabbis on the Holocaust echoes of last week’s riot and expressions of anti-Semitism.

“Basically, this was one of the most dramatic events of the Holocaust,” Rabbi Stephen Leon of Congregation B’Nai Zion, tells KTSM, “besides the concentration camps and besides the crematorium because it took place in the city.”

“It was a rallying point for the Nazis, and for the Jews, it was the reality that the Nazis had basically taken over Germany, and would perhaps take over the world,” Leon continued.

The video also underscored the intergenerational trauma that occurred in families after the Holocaust that still remain.

Schwarzenegger’s father joined the Nazi party in 1938. Nazi soldiers were provided alcohol and drugs during WWII.

Many struggled with continued substance abuse after.

In the video, Schwarzenneger recalled being around men who abused alcohol to assuage “guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history.”

Schwarzenegger’s father physically and emotionally abused him and his mother, said the former governor in the video.

“My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies,” he said. “And I know where such lies lead.”

Leon says the capacity to do good often grapples with humans’ capacity to do evil and that Holocaust history has shown us the dark places guilt can lead to.

“There’s various ways that people deal with it,” he says. “They go off the deep end, commit suicide, drinking in this case, drugs in other cases.”

Direct expressions of anti-Semitism at last week’s riot demonstrate the reach of white supremacy and its infection of American culture.

Protestors were photographed wearing apparel reading “Camp Auschwitz” (the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum does not sell tourist merchandise).

Other shirts read “6MWNE,” which means “6 Million Were Not Enough” and refers to the millions of Jews who were killed during the Holocaust.

“This was not just about rigged elections where a person could protest in a civil way,” said Leon.

“These people that were egged on by the leadership of our country are similar to the same mentality of Kristallnacht. What’s happening here is the leadership of this country was inciting people to do this.”

