EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Anthony Police Department will continue its holiday tradition of giving toys to elementary-school students with its Operation Santa Drop.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at Tommy Sanchez Memorial Field, 813 S. 6th St., Anthony, Texas.

Santa will arrive from the sky in a helicopter, delivering toys to the good kids of Anthony Elementary School, according to Anthony ISD.

The school district says it would like to thank the following community partners for making the event possible: Anthony Police Department; Anthony, Texas, Police Officers Association; JC’s Custom Shutters; Jobe Materials; El Paso Disposal; Geraldine Montoya, CPA; RTC Inc., Pena Briones McDaniel & Co.