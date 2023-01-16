EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday, many people and organizations like to view the holiday as a “day on” instead of a day off – a chance to volunteer and give something back to the community.

In El Paso and all over the nation, school groups, nonprofits and other organizations give back by making Martin Luther King Jr. Day a “Day of Service.”

It’s their way of recognizing and honoring the life of the slain and martyred civil rights icon.

A Girl Scout troop at El Paso High School gave back by cleaning up an arroyo.

The United Way of El Paso County gathered at Villa Maria, a local transitional living shelter for women experiencing homelessness. Members of the United Way team helped to sort, clean and organize the interior of the shelter and prepare and cook meals for people living there.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they had some volunteers show up and help with their operations.