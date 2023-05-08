EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta and El Paso ISD officials say they are increasing security measures around campuses near the border in preparation of Title 42’s expected expiration on Thursday.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol apprehended a group of migrants in the area near Zavala Elementary and Burleson Elementary, which is closed since 2019.

Border Patrol sent a statement on Saturday saying they are focusing on apprehending migrants that are evading arrest and running into residential neighborhoods.

In response to that incident, EPISD sent out a notification to parents addressing safety concerns.

EPISD sent a statement to KTSM on Monday:

“El Paso ISD Police is collaborating with all local law enforcement agencies through the Office of Emergency Management and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center. Our officers have actively patrolled and maintained a presence at campuses near the border throughout the evolution of the situation surrounding Title 42. The safety and security of our students, staff and facilities is our highest priority.“

Some parents said they were concerned about any migrant-related incidents that might occur, though some believe the district is doing enough to keep the students safe.

YISD’s Riverside High School is right across the road from the border wall.

One senior said he didn’t feel unsafe because there is a highway and the border wall standing behind the school and the other side of the border.

However, one parent said she was concerned and thought there should be more safety measures around the school.

YISD sent KTSM the following statement:

“Ysleta ISD is aware of the rising numbers of migrants at the border, and we are working closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement to ensure our campuses remain safe. We have additional security officers monitoring our schools to ensure there are no unauthorized persons on campus, and our increased security presence will continue until further notice. Safety is the #1 priority at Ysleta ISD, and we take every precaution to protect our students & staff and maintain the security of our schools.“