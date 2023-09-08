EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A scheduled hearing in the state’s death penalty case against the El Paso Walmart shooter has been pushed back by more than a week, KTSM has learned.

According to jail records, a scheduling hearing for Patrick Crusius has been moved to Sept. 20. It was originally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11.

Presiding Judge Sam Medrano did not specify a reason for the change.

During the upcoming hearing, the prosecution and defense will discuss a potential trial date.

Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal court in July.

He pleaded guilty in federal court to murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart store on Aug. 3, 2019, and wounding more than 20 others.

He has pleaded not guilty to state charges and faces the death penalty.