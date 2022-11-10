EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A scheduling hearing set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday was delayed after County Attorney JoAnne Bernal and District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ personal counsel, Luis Yañez agreed to a reset hearing.

Bernal requested a two-week extension, and Yañez requested three weeks. Judge Tryon Lewis, an Odessa-based judge, agreed to reset the hearing to Wednesday, December 7th, in the 346th District Court.

Neither side gave a reason for the extension. Following the hearing, Bernal made a brief statement to the media, saying that she knew there was increased public interest in the case. However, her office and Mr. Yañez agreed not to make any public statements pending the outcome of the case.

The case is set for a jury trial on March 13, 2023.

KTSM will continue to follow the developments in the civil trial against District Attorney Rosales.