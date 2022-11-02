EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The next step in the process to remove embattled El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office has been set.

A scheduling hearing has been set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 346th District Court.

This case is set for a jury trial beginning March 13, 2023.

At the scheduling hearing, the court will establish discovery control timelines, pleading and motion filing deadlines, settings for hearing of motions which have been filed and other necessary pre-trial settings.

