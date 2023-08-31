EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Senate Bill 379, which eliminates sales tax on certain family care items, will be in effect on Sept. 1.

El Pasoans told KTSM this is big and is long overdue.

The bill will eliminate sales tax on the following items:

Diapers

Wipes

Baby Bottles

Breast Pumping Products

Maternity clothing

Wound Care Dressings

Menstrual Supplies

“I think everybody recognizes that when you have to repeatedly buy these products, it’s very expensive, and especially for parents and parents with a child, I mean, diapers are so expensive. If you can save a few bucks by not having to pay taxes on them, that’s great,” Lina Ortega, (D) State Representative said.

Ortega said these items are expensive as they are a product of health care.

“I think it benefits the entire state and really helps out young women who have limited financial resources. Young parents, because I myself know how expensive diapers are, and so it’s something that’s really going to help out people in the state of Texas,” Ortega said.

Connie Moreno, Founder of HERpantry, said this not only helps mothers but all guardians.

“Because a lot of the items that are here people think might be a luxury, but they’re not. They’re essential. They’re necessities and they’re basic necessities. So, I don’t believe people should have to pay taxes for these items, whether it’s hygiene or the children’s diapers and baby wipes, because those are needed,” Moreno said.

To look at the history of the bill by the Texas Legislature click here.