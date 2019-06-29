Saturday is free Zumba night at San Jacinto Plaza

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will host free Zumba Nights on Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., beginning June 29 through July 27 at San Jacinto Plaza, 111 W. Mills Ave.

Zumba Nights is sponsored by Cigna Health Spring and the Zumba demonstrations will be led by instructor Luis Castro and other Zumba instructors who will also provide fitness and nutrition tips.

This family-friendly event will have fitness demonstrations consisting of Zumba, Aerobics, and Step Aerobics. Complimentary bottles of water will be given out along with free t-shirts to the first 50 participants at the event.

San Jacinto Plaza is a dog leash friendly park, with many amenities for the family including a splash pad, washer and horse show pits, along with chess and table tennis play areas.

For more information please call (915) 212-0092 or visit www.elpasotexas.gov/parks.