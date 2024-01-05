SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez gave an update on the Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra capital murder case.

In a press conference Friday morning, the chief confirmed that Soto and Guerra were involved in the sale of narcotics and used their cell phones to conduct much of their business.

“On Thursday, additional charges were filed,” said Chief McManus. “Christopher Preciado was charged with abuse of a corpse, altering, destroying, or concealing evidence of a human corpse. Ramon Preciado was also charged with altering, destroying concealing evidence, a human corpse.”

Detectives also conducted a search warrant at the home of the suspects where evidence was recovered.

“The final piece of information I have for you is that the gun believed to be the murder weapon has been recently recovered from the suspect’s home,” McManus said.

The chief stated that ballistic information is still under investigation.

Gonzalez answered questions from the media if the death penalty will be sought.

“It’s too early to tell. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, as in every other case, where we have a defendant who is that death penalty eligible, we have a Capital Crimes Committee that will meet. We will hear a presentation from the lead prosecutor in the court where this case ends up,” said Gonzalez.