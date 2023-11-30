WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has filed a privileged resolution to expel Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) on the House floor. This comes ahead of an expected vote on whether to expel Santos on Friday.

“Representative Jamaal Bowman knowingly and willingly gave a false fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building,” Santos declared on the House floor.

The move by Santos could force lawmakers to act on the measure within two legislative days, unless Santos is expelled first.

Bowman was charged with a misdemeanor for falsely pulling a fire alarm in a House office building ahead of a key vote In September. The Democratic congressman pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and write an apology letter.

The embattled lawmaker announced he would file a motion against Bowman in front of the Capitol Thursday morning during a scheduled news conference.

“I think that that’s consistency. Let’s hold our own accountable but let’s make sure we do it with the precedent of the House,” Santos said referring to Bowman.

An expected vote on Friday will mark the third time the House has voted on whether to expel Santos. A House Ethics Committee report released on November 16 found that the Republican lawmaker used campaign funds for personal purposes.

“If the House wants to start different precedent and expel me that is going to be the undoing of a lot of members of this body because this will haunt them in the future,” Santos said.

Santos faces a 23-count federal indictment that alleges he stole the identities of campaign donors and then used their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

Santos has said he will not seek reelection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.