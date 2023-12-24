EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Got a confession to make. The Santa in my household gave a little gift to himself.

A big surprise here (insert sarcastic, knowing eye roll) for those who know the Burge family Santa — that gift was a new Olight flashlight.

Olight’s Warrior Mini 3 — Photos by Dave Burge/KTSM

This one is their Warrior Mini 3, Olight’s latest upgrade for its classic Warrior series of tactical lights.

Santa likes its versatility. It can be used as his everyday carry and as a tactical light, all while coming in at a pretty affordable price point.

Word of advice: Olight has monthly sales. Wait until the next one if you are contemplating a purchase for your household’s Santa for use next year.

It comes in at 4.37 inches long and weighs less than 4.5 ounces, so it is easy for Santa or even one of his elves to carry.

It has a handy side switch for daily tasks like taking care of the reindeer and a tail switch for a more tactical feel when Santa is out delivering the goods in all sorts of spots around the globe.

It also has a two-way clip for Santa to carry in his coat pocket or trousers or even clip it on his cap during those foggy conditions when even Rudolph has trouble seeing.

The Warrior Mini 3 has five lighting levels — ranging from a half-lumen moonlight mode to 1,750 lumens at turbo.

Santa loves that the moonlight mode can last an astonishing 100 days off a single charge. It is perfect for sneaking down the chimney and delivering gifts without waking little Suzy and Johnny up.

The light uses Olight’s proprietary magnetic charging system, which some people have a problem with. Santa loves it cause it is so simple to use and if you have a number of Olight’s larger rechargeable flashlights, you should have plenty of the magnetic cords in reserve in the workshop or the sled’s garage (ha!).

The light can also function as an EDC light. Santa loves the versatility of its low, medium and high settings that can be used during those busy days leading up to Christmas or during the more relaxed times of spring and summer, when Santa is recharging himself for the next Christmas.

The turbo mode can be used to check out a strange noise out in Santa’s workshop (Is that the Grinch lurking over there?) or to even ward off someone who means harm to the elves and reindeer, like the Abominable Snowman! It also has quick-to-access strobe light that you can use in those type of situations, god forbid.

Its different settings can also be used to identify Santa’s friends like Frosty the Snowman.

On top of that, the crown of the light has moderate bezel that isn’t super aggressive but could be used as a self-defense tool to ward off porch pirates and other ne’er-do-wells.

Another useful feature: The tail is a magnet so the flashlight can stick to any metal surface and can be used around the workshop or to do maintenance on the sled.

Santa’s Warrior Mini 3 comes in a spiffy black with blue highlights. But it also available in some other colorways like desert tan and midnight horizon (blue with black highlights, the opposite of Santa’s version). A cracked brass and forest gradient (green) are both out of stock as of this writing, but maybe Santa has some special pull to make those available soon.

Editor’s note: Dave Burge is a web producer and digital reporter for KTSM.com. He writes an “irregular” column on everyday carry gear. Everything he writes about he has paid for with his own money.