EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Santa Teresa High School was in a temporary evacuation at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

The evacuation was caused by an apparent strong smell of a natural gas near the area, according to a release sent out by Santa Teresa High School.

The high school was cleared to resume regular classes and activities at 9:54 a.m.

Gadsden crews are investigating the cause of the smell.

Photo: Courtesy of Miguel Paredes

Stay with KTSM, as more information becomes available.