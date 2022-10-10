In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santa Teresa High School’s Computer Literacy Program is getting some national honors.

The program, taught by Saul Nunez, has been given the Microsoft TEALS Founders Award, beating out 500 schools’ computer literacy programs.

TEAL (Technology, Education and Literacy in Schools) is a Microsoft Philanthropies program that provides mentors in the computer science industry to classrooms that don’t have access to equitable computer science education.

Santa Teresa High School was the one school chosen out of 500 Microsoft TEALS schools for exceptional progress in creating a diverse, equitable, inclusive and sustainable computer science program.

Students met virtually with mentors in the cyber security field. These mentors come from diverse backgrounds and that enables students to see themselves as successful too, according to a press release.

The high-tech mentors taught Nunez’s students cybersecurity content towards a CompTIA Sec+ certification which is a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career.