Santa Teresa Elementary School bus T-boned by car, 1 student taken to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying 35 Santa Teresa Elementary School students was T-boned by a vehicle on the way to school this morning.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Monday at Leeds and McNutt, a Gadsden Independent School District spokesman said.

All 35 students avoided serious injury, however, four of them were seen by school nurses once they arrived on campus and one student was picked up by his or her parents and taken to an emergency room to be checked.

Both vehicles were totaled from the accident, with the damage to the school bus estimated to be in the $10,000 to $15,000 range, the spokesman said. The district was told the driver of the vehicle was given a citation by the Sunland Park Police Department at the scene of the crash.