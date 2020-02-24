Santa Teresa Elementary School bus T-boned by car, 1 student taken to hospital

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying 35 Santa Teresa Elementary School students was T-boned by a vehicle on the way to school this morning.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Monday at Leeds and McNutt, a Gadsden Independent School District spokesman said.

All 35 students avoided serious injury, however, four of them were seen by school nurses once they arrived on campus and one student was picked up by his or her parents and taken to an emergency room to be checked.

Both vehicles were totaled from the accident, with the damage to the school bus estimated to be in the $10,000 to $15,000 range, the spokesman said. The district was told the driver of the vehicle was given a citation by the Sunland Park Police Department at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

El Pasoan selected for charitable heart valve procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan selected for charitable heart valve procedure"

Fixing wind and hail damaged roofs before it turns into water damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fixing wind and hail damaged roofs before it turns into water damage"

Juarez unrest continues as police are targeted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez unrest continues as police are targeted"

Gas leak sends flames shooting into the sky in northwest Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas leak sends flames shooting into the sky in northwest Austin"

Search for 2019 road rage shooting suspect continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for 2019 road rage shooting suspect continues"

Analysis: Texas voters as “kingmakers” in primary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analysis: Texas voters as “kingmakers” in primary"
More Local