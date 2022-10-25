EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa.

All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event will feature vendors, food trucks and aviation demonstrations, weather permitting.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and airplanes take off at 10. The event lasts to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

The event is co-hosted by Francis Aviation and War Eagles Museum.