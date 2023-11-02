EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santa will be returning to Cielo Vista Mall for the holidays on Friday, Nov. 10 and will be available until Christmas Eve, according to a press release sent by Dancie Perugini Ware PR.

The Simon Santa Photo Experience, which will be located in the JCPenney Court in the lower level, will remain open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 – 6 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged. You can make Santa reservations by clicking here.

The mall will host the following events with Santa this season:

Caring Santa – Sunday, December 3 from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Children with special needs and their families are invited for a special photo experience with Caring Santa in an environment set up to support the sensory, physical, and other developmental needs of kids with all abilities.

Pet Photos – Sunday, December 3 and 10 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Area residents are welcome to bring their cute and cuddly canines and furry felines to meet jolly Ol’ St. Nicholas for an adorable photo opp.

Guests are welcome to enter through the South Main entrance for Caring Santa and Pet Photos with Santa events.