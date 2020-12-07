Sanitizer wristband makes keeping hands clean more convenient

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — No more fumbling with bottles of hand sanitizer stashed in your purse or pocket.

Free Band is a new sanitizer wristband designed to give people a little more sense of security if they have to be around people.

Invented by Steve Gordon, the bands can be filled with sanitizer so it can be easily accessed, no matter where you are. Worn around the wrist, you can easily push the band and you easily have sanitizer in your hands.

“You just squeeze the top of the band, some sanitizer squirts into your hand,” Gordon said. “You immediately protect yourself and friends and family without going through a pocketbook, without going into your pocket, without otherwise contaminating other areas.”

The bands were created because of the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the entertainment and music industries.

The band is designed to keep casts and crews safer when they are working on recording projects or television and movie sets.

The bands are now available at freeband.live.