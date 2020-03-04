Sanders has slim lead among Democrats while Trump wins Republican primary

by: Kate Winkle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early polling results show Bernie Sanders has a slim lead among Democrats in Texas as results trickle in on Super Tuesday, while President Donald Trump appears to be receiving a majority of the vote in the Republican Primary.

Fourteen states hold primaries Tuesday, including the nation’s two most populous states — Texas and California. Texas has 228 delegates alone.

Democratic presidential candidates have been targeting Texas, both with advertising and setting up field offices. The campaigns for Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg all have offices in Austin.

