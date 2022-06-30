EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sandbag summer distribution will reopen in three areas of El Paso and residents in the area can pick them up for flood control beginning Tuesday July 5th, including the centrally located Stormwater Operations Center, which is also open throughout the year.

El Paso Water encourages residential customers who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before most heavy rains begin.

The limit is 10 bags per visit. Residential customers will need to show a Texas ID or an EP Water bill to get sandbags. The utility does not charge for sandbags.

If the person picking the sandbags can’t lift heavy items, then they should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.

In observance of Independence Day, the Stormwater Operations Center will be closed on Monday, July 4

