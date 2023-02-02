(Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday.

Jessica Alvarado was arrested on charges of unlawful transport or attempted transport from the United States, federal records show.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo Port of Entry conducted an inspection on a Ford F-150 on Tuesday at the border.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection after officers noticed the bed of the truck was “abnormally lifted,” and the driver, identified as Alvarado, was escorted for an interview, the complaint stated.

Alvarado told authorities she drove the truck from Houston to her home in San Juan, where she intended to deliver it to a man in Mexico, authorities alleged.

“A total of (33) AK-47s, (3) AR-15s, (1) .22 Long rifle, (2) .45 caliber handguns, and (38) magazines were extracted from the bed of the F-150 truck,” the complaint stated.

After searching her home, authorities found an additional two firearms, drugs and $10,000, the document alleges.

Records show that Alvarado was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.