EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario will host a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution, state Rep. Mary González’s office announced.

San Elizario will be one of seven Texas communities that will host the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” traveling exhibit, according to the office of González, D-San Elizario.

The exhibit is entitled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming event.

The exhibit dates for San Elizario will be announced next year.

The idea behind the exhibit is to bring “nationally renowned historical exhibits to small-town audiences to help revitalize underserved rural communities,” according to the release.

“The exhibit will give our community an educational opportunity that would normally be hundreds of miles away. The people who visit the exhibit will also provide a real economic boost to our local businesses,” González said. “The Smithsonian exhibit, together with USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town declaration, will continue to attract visitors to our home.”

Over the next one to two years, the Smithsonian will work with local leaders and the Texas

Historical Commission to train and prepare for the arrival of the exhibit. The training will include

exhibitions training, event and product development, community collaboration, marketing,

fundraising, and more.

“Our goals are to have people learn from the exhibit, and build the local capacity to host other

events in the future,” González said. “The benefits of participating the program will go on

long after the exhibit has left.”

The lead sponsors for the exhibit will be El Paso County Economic Development and San Elizario Genealogy and Historical Society.

“The Smithsonian had originally planned for six Texas communities to host the exhibit, but

because of Texas’s size and the high caliber of the applications submitted, they decided to add an additional host city,” said Rep. González, who chairs the Texas House of Representative’s budget subcommittee for the Historical Commission. “Our community leaders really pulled together to submit a great application, and that same community spirit will now begin working to make sure the exhibition is a success.”