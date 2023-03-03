Neighbors take shelter from the West Texas sun Friday afternoon at a park in San Elizario, Texas. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario is being recognized as the “Best Historic Small Town in America.” according to USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

The City of San Elizario Facebook page states: “Thank you to our San Elizaro residents for consistently supporting the city and county in Historic preservation, economic development, and tourism.”

“The roots of this small Texas community go back hundreds of years, beginning with a Spanish settlement and military base,” according to a short article by USA Today about San Elizario.

“San Elizario chose to maintain its historic integrity rather than move forward as the railroad became a more prominent means of transportation in the late 1800s. Today, the community features historically significant buildings with the adobe construction and architectural features recognized in the Territorial and Pueblo Revival styles. Los Portales Casa Garcia, formerly a residence in the mid-19th-century, now serves as a museum and highlights exhibits on the town’s history through its many governmental periods,” the article continued.