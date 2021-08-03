EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A San Elizario man accused of firing several shots towards a residence has been arrested by Socorro police.
Investigators said it happened on July 31, 2021, when Socorro police responded to a shots fired call at the 11500 block of Valle Verde Rd.
Police said Raul Torres, 31 of San Elizario, fired several shots from a handgun towards the victim’s residence.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assisted Socorro police and located Torres near his home in San Elizario where he was then taken into custody.
Torres was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for deadly conduct discharging a firearm with a $35,000 bond.
San Elizario man suspected of shots fired case arrested
