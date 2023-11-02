EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with criminal mischief after damaging a police vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Downtown El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Photo courtesy of the El Paso Police

Police say that at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 1 officers responded to a call of a marked patrol vehicle that had been vandalized.

Jacob Payan, 20, of San Elizario, was seen by witnesses climbing onto the police vehicle that was parked at the 600 block of E. Overland.

Payan then jumped onto the front windshield causing it to shatter and ran away, according to police.

Police say Payan was located at the 200 block of E. Millis and was placed under arrest for criminal mischief.

An investigation revealed Payan had just been released on a personal recognizance bond after officers from El Paso Community College had taken him into custody for theft of property, according to police.

A warrant was obtained for Payan, and he was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a charge of criminal mischief with a $5,000 bond.