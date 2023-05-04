EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 29-year-old man from San Elizario was recently arrested on Wednesday, May 3 and is being accused of driving intoxicated, resulting in a fatal crash on Sunday, March 26.

The Socorro Police Department says they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 10000 block of Socorro Rd. on March 26 which involved a 2020 BMW and a 2015 Mitsubishi.

Rosalio Rojas, 29 was revealed by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit to be driving the BMW and was allegedly “intoxicated at the time of the collision and had been traveling at a high rate of speed, in excess of 100 miles per hour,” according to the Socorro Police Department.

Police say the driver and the passenger of the Mitsubishi were transported to a nearby hospital where the driver died as a result of his injuries. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A warrant of arrest was then obtained for Rojas and he was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Wednesday, May 3. His bond was set at $110,000.